Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (40) VS Escanaba Eskymos (33) on Sunny.FM 01/25/17

Escanaba, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Escanaba Eskymos for the second time this season. Brady Guilbault was there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

It was a slow start to the first quarter, but Abby Nelson was first to score with a 3 point shot and gave the Miners an early 3-0 lead. The Negaunee Miners were able to keep the Escanaba Eskymos scoreless and led 5-0 with quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners played great to start the game and came out of the first quarter leading 12-0 against the Escanaba Eskymos on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the second quarter scoring and widening their lead against the Escanaba Eskymos 14-0. The Negaunee Miners continued to control the game in the second quarter and maintained a decent 16-2 lead with the 3:00 on the clock. The first half of play ended with the Miners on top 17-4 against the Eskymos.

The scoring was slow to start the second half, but the Eskymos were first to score and trailed 17-6 against the Miners. The Miners were delayed with scoring, but found there groove by the halfway mark and led the Eskymos 23-8. The Escanaba Eskymos were able to score more points in this quarter, but the Negaunee Miners were able to maintain a 27-16 lead to end the third quarter of play on Sunny.FM.

The Escanaba Eskymos cut the Miners lead to single digits in the second half of the game to trail the Miners 29-21 with 6:20 on the clock. The Escanaba Eskymos continued to improve their offense throughout the fourth quarter and trailed 34-30 to the Miners with 3 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain the lead and won 40-33 against the Escanaba Eskymos.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Escanaba Eskymos (40-33) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will host the Manistique Emeralds on Friday January 27th, 2017.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Escanaba Eskymos (40-33) on Sunny.FM Wednesday January 27th, 2017.mp3

