Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (69) VS Manistique Emeralds (43) on Sunny.FM 01/27/17

Negaunee, Michigan – January 27th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The game started with the Miners winning the tip, but the Manistique Emeralds would score first to lead 3-0. Dre Tuominen immediately followed suit and and scored a 3 point shot for the Negaunee Miners to tied the score. The Negaunee Miners soon took the lead and halfway through the quarter led 9-5. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter leading 16-11 against the Manistique Emeralds on Sunny.FM.

The Manistique Emerald came into the second quarter scoring and quickly made it a 2 point game. The Negaunee Miners had a slow start on offense, but the scoring started to roll and they led 23-18 halfway through the second quarter. The Negaunee Miners walked out of the first half with a decent 39-25 lead over the Manistique Emeralds.

The Negaunee Miners came out fast in the third quarter and widened their lead 42-25 against the Manistique Emeralds. The Negaunee Miners continued to maintain the lead and with 4:38 to go in the third quarter, led 46-27. The Negaunee Miners came away from the third quarter with a 58-38 lead against the Manistique Emeralds on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners continued to lead the game throughout the fourth quarter of play and easily won this one 69-43 against the Manistique Emeralds on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Manistique Emeralds (69-43) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team will travel to Gladstone, Michigan Tuesday January 31st, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00 and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

