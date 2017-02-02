Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (74) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (31) on Sunny.FM 02/02/17

Gwinn, Michigan – February 2nd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Gwinn, Michigan tonight to face the Gwinn Modeltowners. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners were first to score in the game and held and 4-0 lead in the first minute of play. The Negaunee Miners were quick to follow suit and tied the score with two quick baskets. The Negaunee Miners took the lead from the Modeltowners 2 minutes into the quarter and remained in the lead throughout the first quarter. The Negaunee Miners ended the quarter leading 16-6 against the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

Jason Waterman was first to score in the second quarter with a 3 point shot and widened the Miners lead to 19-6. The Negaunee Miners were playing great defense in the second quarter and held the Modeltowners scoreless for the first 3.5 minutes. The Negaunee Miners offense was also hot tonight and they ended the first half of play with a lead 36-10 over the Gwinn Modeltowners.

Over a minute was played when the Gwinn Modeltowners scored the first points of the third quarter, but still trailed the Miners 36-12. The Negaunee Miners offense had a slow start in the second half of play, but still led 43-20 with 3:40 left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading 50-21 over the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners were able to come out scoring in the fourth quarter and took an immediate 59-21 lead in the first two minutes of play. The Negaunee Miners continued to dominate the game throughout the rest of the fourth quarter and won 74-31 against the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (74-31)on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team will travel to Norway, Michigan tomorrow February 3rd, 2017 to face the Norway-Vulcan Knights. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:30pm and the game will follow at 8:00pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (74-31) on Sunny.FM Thursday February 2nd, 2017.mp3

