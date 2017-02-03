Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team Falls To The Norway Knights 41-36

Norway, MI- February 3rd, 2017- This was a tight, physical battle between two top level teams tonight. There was multiple lead changes, good tight defense, and a lot of drama. It was a game that built up as time went on.

It was a tight defensive battle in the first quarter as both teams struggled to get anything going offensively. The stat sheet was filled with more rebounds and steals as both teams would score in the single digits. Luckily the Miners would lead after one 6-4.

The second quarter was exactly like the first. Both teams played very well defensively and struggle offensively. This was probably the quickest half of basketball this season as both teams couldn’t reach double digits in this quarter as well. Negaunee led at the half 15-12.

You would finally see the offenses open up in the third quarter as both teams would score double digits. You would see this game go back and fourth as the teams would tie each other twice and change the lead twice. Negaunee would lead after three 29-27.

This would end up being a tough pill to swallow for the Negaunee Miners as they would lead after three quarters but fall in the fourth. The Miners would get outscored by Norway 13-7 in the fourth quarter as they just couldn’t keep pace offensively down the stretch. The Negaunee Miners lose to the Norway Knights 41-36.

LISTEN LIVE – NEGAUNEE MINERS GIRLS BASKETBALL FALLS TO NORWAY KNIGHTS 41-36.mp3

Sunny FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998.

