Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (57) VS Calumet Copper Kings (47) on Sunny.FM 02/07/17

Negaunee, Michigan – Tuesday February 7th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Calumet Cooper Kings tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Calumet Copper Kings won the tip and were first to score in the game tonight, but the Negaunee Miners were quick to answer back with a 3 point shot to take the lead 3-2. The Calumet Copper Kings were able to take back the lead 6-5 with 4:46 left on against the Negaunee Miners. The Negaunee Miners played hard, but ended the quarter trailing the Calumet Copper Kings 17-14.

Abby Nelson scored to start the second quarter and tightened the Calumet Copper Kings lead to 17-16. It was a slow start in the second quarter, but Clara Johnson was able to tie the score 19-19 with just under 5 minutes left on the clock. Chloe Norman followed that basket with one of her own, a 3 pointer to give the Miners back the lead against the Calumet Copper Kings. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play leading 32-25 against the Calumet Copper Kings on Sunny.FM.

The Calumet Copper Kings would score first to start the second half of play and tightened the Miners lead to 5 points. The Calumet Copper Kings were shooting the ball well and brought the game within one point, to trail the Miners 34-33 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter of play. The Calumet Copper Kings stole the lead back from the Miners halfway through the third quarter 37-36. The Negaunee Miners were able to tie the score back up 39-39 with a 3 point shot made by Hailey Fezatt. The quarter was fast and furious, but the Negaunee Miners found themselves trailing 45-39 to the Kings.

The Negaunee Miners were first to score in the fourth quarter with a couple free throw shot, but continued to struggle with there shots and trailed 45-41 with 2 minutes played. The Negaunee Miners struggled offensively against the Calumet Copper Kings in the fourth quarter and trailed 48-41 with just over 3 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners shots started to fall nearing the end of the game, but they still trailed the Copper Kings 52-46 with under 2 minutes to play. The Negaunee Miners did fall to the Calumet Copper Kings 57-47 on Sunny.FM.

The Calumet Copper Kings defeated the Negaunee Miners (57-47) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will travel to West Ishpeming, Michigan tomorrow February 8th, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Calumet Copper Kings defeated the Negaunee Miners (57-47) on Sunny.FM Tuesday February 7th, 2017.mp3

Sunny.FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments