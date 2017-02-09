Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team Defeats Iron Mountain Mountaineers 54-25

Negaunee, MI- February 9th, 2017- It was a great night for the Negaunee Miners girls basketball team as they would defeat the Iron Mountain Mountaineers 54-25. It was a complete team effort by the Miners as they would score the first basket of the game and never look back. The game would be tied 3-3 early but after that Negaunee would only see their lead grow as the game went on.

The Miners were off to a great start in the first quarter as they ended with a 6 point lead. Negaunee had to thank Abby Nelson for their points as she would tally all 11 points in the quarter for the Miners. But give credit to the rest of the team as they played spectacular defense as they held the Mountaineers to only 5 points. Negaunee led after one 11-5.

It was much of the same for the second quarter as the Miners would outscore the Mountaineers 15-4 in the frame. Once again, as a team, Negaunee would play outstanding defense. But this time, it was a team effort getting the points. Ielee Shiroda had a great quarter, grabbing a few rebounds and putting up 5 points. Negaunee led going into the half 26-9.

If you think anything would change in the third quarter, you are wrong. The Miners would once again score in the double digits and though the Mountaineers were able to double their total, they were held to only 9 points. Madison Kontio would have herself a quarter as she would score 6 of the 14 points Negaunee would get in the quarter. Negaunee led going to the final quarter 40-18.

This was a complete game from start to finish as the Miners would score double digits in every quarter and hold the Mountaineers to single digits. In the fourth quarter Negaunee would outscore Iron Mountain 14-7 as they would cruise to a dominant 54-25 victory.

LISTEN LIVE – NEGAUNEE MINERS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM DEFEATS IRON MOUNTAIN 54-25.mp3

