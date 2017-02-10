Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (71) VS Ishpeming Hematites (57) on Sunny.FM 02/10/17

Negaunee, Michigan – February 10th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Ishpeming Hematites tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting rivalry action LIVE from the U.P Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

Trent Bell started the scoring tonight and gave the Miners a 3-0 lead, and immediately rebounded to score another 2 points. The Negaunee Miners continued to control the game in the first two minutes and they led the Hematites 8-0. The Hematites started make a come back halfway through the quarter and cut into the Miners lead, trailing 8-4. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter with a comfortable 17-7 lead over the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners were still hot to start the second quarter and scored a quick basket to widen their lead against the Hematites. The Ishpeming Hematites started to a make a come back early in the second quarter only trailed the Miners 20-15 with 5:33 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners struggled against the Ishpeming Hematites defense in the second quarter, but started to pull away and led 36-29 at the end of the first half.

The Ishpeming Hematites scored the first basket to start the third quarter, but Dre Tuominen was quick to answer back and gave the Miners a 39-31 lead. The Miners and the Hematites traded baskets in the the third quarter and the score was 43-37 in the Miners favor, with 4 minutes on the clock. The Negaunee Miners struggled a little against the Hematites defense late in the third quarter, but still led 47-43 at the end of the third quarter.

The Ishpeming Hematites came out fighting and immediately scored a basket to make it a 2 point game, 47-45 in the Miners favor. The Negaunee Miners struggled in the beginning of the quarter, but rallied to make a come back and won this game 71-57 against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (71-57) on Sunny.FM.

