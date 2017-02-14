Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (75) VS Gladstone Braves (71) on Sunny.FM 02/14/17

Gladstone, Michigan- February 14th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Gladstone, Michigan tonight to face the Gladstone Braves. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The game started slow, but the Miners were able to obtain 4 points in the first 2 minutes and led the Gladstone Braves 4-0. The Negaunee Miners were able to keep the Gladstone Braves from scoring in the first half of the quarter and they maintained a 6-0 lead. The Gladstone Braves started to hit some baskets in the second half of the quarter and tied the Negaunee Miners 8-8 with less then 2 minutes left. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter of play tied 10-10 with the Braves on Sunny.FM.

The second quarter started much like the first and both teams were playing good defense. The Negaunee Miners were first to score with an old fashion 3 point play scored by Trent Bell. The Negaunee Miners were able to keep the Gladstone Braves scoreless for the first 3 minutes of the game, but the Miners still led 16-12. The Gladstone Braves made a comeback at the end of the first half, but the Negaunee Miners maintained the lead 26-24.

The Negaunee Miners came out scoring to start the third quarter of play and took a 31-24 lead in the first minute of play. The Miners and the Braves chipped away at each other defensively during the third quarter, but the Negaunee Miners held a 36-35 lead with 3:30 minutes left in the quarter. The third quarter ended with the Miners trailing 44-40 against the Gladstone Braves on Sunny.FM.

Jake Ennett opened up the fourth quarter with a three point shot to bring the Miners within one point of the Gladstone Braves lead. It was a battle on the court during the fourth quarter, but the Braves held a 47-46 lead with 5 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners tied the game 49-49 with 4 minutes left in the game, and Trent Bell was able to take back the lead for the Miners 51-49 with just over 3 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners started to come back late in the fourth quarter, but both teams ended the quarter tied 59-59.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip to start overtime and scored a 3 point shot to take a 62-59 lead. The Braves were quick to score on their first possession to bring to a 1 point game. The game ended with a free throw competition in the last minute of the game, but the Negaunee Miners would emerge the victors 75-71 over the Gladstone Braves on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will host the Marquette Redmen on Thursday February 14th, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm LIVE on Sunny.FM

