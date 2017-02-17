Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (41) VS Westwood Patriots (35) on Sunny.FM 02/17/17

West Ishpeming, Michigan – February 17th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to West Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face the Westwood Patriots. Brady Guilbault was there to bring you all the exciting action from the court LIVE from the U.P. Propane Press Box on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the first quarter with some good shots and took the early lead 5-2 against the Westwood Patriots in the first two minutes. The Westwood Patriots were sticking around and were able to come within one point to trail the Miners 5-4. The Negaunee Miners pulled away by the end of the first quarter and held a 11-4 lead over the Westwood Patriots.

The second quarter started slow, but the Westwood Patriots scored with 6:30 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain a 14-9 lead against the Westwood Patriots with 5 minutes left in the first half of play. The Westwood Patriots started to gain on the Negaunee Miners lead and only trailed 14-11 nearing the 4 minute mark of the first half. The Negaunee Miners maintained a lead 21-18 over the Patriots to end the second quarter.

The Negaunee Miners were first to score to start the second half and widened their lead against the Westwood Patriots. The Patriots stuck around and were quick to cut into the Miners lead and trailed 23-20 after the first two minutes of the quarter. The Negaunee Miners shots started to fall and with 3 minutes left in the third quarter lead the Patriots 27-22. The Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading 31-26 over the Westwood Patriots on Sunny.FM.

The Westwood Patriots scored first in the fourth quarter and tightened the Miners lead. The Negaunee Miners struggled offensively early in the fourth quarter and did not score a basket until Trent Bell hit two free throw shots with just under 5 minutes left to play. The Negaunee Miners started to pull away at the end of the game and won 41-35 over the Westwood Patriots.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (41-35) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will host the Westwood Patriots on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (41-35) on Sunny.FM Friday February 17th, 2017.mp3

Sunny.FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments