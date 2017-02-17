Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (43) VS Westwood Patriots (41) on Sunny.FM 02/17/17

West Ishpeming, Michigan – February 17th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team traveled to West Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face the Westwood Patriots. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action from the court LIVE from the U.P. Propane Press Box on Sunny.FM.

The Westwood Patriots were first to score to start the game tonight and took the early against the Negaunee Miners. Hailey Fezatt scored two free throws for the Negaunee Miners and tied the score 2-2. The Miners struggled with their offense and trailed the Westwood Patriots 11-6 at the end of first quarter.

The Negaunee Miners continued to struggle against the Westwood Patriots defense and trailed 16-8 with 3:48 left in the first half of play on Sunny.FM. Kenzie Karki scored a three point shot and was able to get the Negaunee Miners back into the game after trailing 19-8. The Miners went on a run after that shot and only trailed the Westwood Patriots 19-16 at the end of the first half of play on Sunny.FM.

The Westwood Patriots scored first to start the third quarter, but the Miners were on their heels and tied the scored with two quick shots to tie the score 20-20. The Westwood Patriots stepped up their game even more in the first half of the third quarter and widened their lead against the Miners 29-22. The Negaunee Miners started to make a comeback late in the third quarter and tied the game 32-32.

Both teams were scoreless for the first minute of the game, but Clara Johnson would be first to score with an old fashion 3 point play to give the Miners a 35-32 lead. The Negaunee Miners remained in the lead the rest of the game and won this one against the Westwood Patriots 43-41 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will host the Westwood Patriots on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

