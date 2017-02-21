Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (54) VS Marquette Redettes (53) on Sunny.FM 02/21/17 on Sunny.FM

Negaunee, Michigan – February 21st, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Marquette Redmen tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting rivalry action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The game started defensively, with both teams scoreless in the first two minutes of play. The Negaunee Miners were first to score and took a 3-0 lead against the Marquette Redettes. The Negaunee Miners played some great defense and was able to keep the Redettes from scoring until halfway through the first quarter, when they led 5-2. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter with a 15-8 lead over Redettes on Sunny.FM.

The Marquette Redettes were first to score in the second quarter and with 5 minutes left in the half trailed the Miners 17-12. The Negaunee Miners were slow to start with their offense, but maintained a 19-16 lead with 4 minutes left in the first half. The Marquette Redettes took their first lead of the night 20-18, with 2.5 minutes left in the second quarter. The Negaunee Miners rallied at the end of the first half and led the Redettes 30-24 at halftime.

The Marquette Redettes were first to score in the second half of play, but the Miner immediately matched those points and the score was 33-27. It was a shooting match in the first half of the third quarter and the Miners remained on top 36-29, with 5 minutes left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain the lead the entire quarter, to end the third 45-36 over the Marquette Redettes on Sunny.FM.

The Marquette Redettes were first to score in the fourth quarter and out scored the Miners in the first 2 minutes of play. The Negaunee Miners struggled offensively in the first half of the fourth quarter, but still led 48-45. The Negaunee Miners started to find their baskets and still maintained a 52-48 lead with 3 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain the lead throughout the rest of the game and won 54-53.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Marquette Redettes (54-53) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will host the Westwood Patriots tomorrow February 22nd, 2017. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

