Negaunee Miners Girls JV Basketball (46) VS Ishpeming Hematites Girls JV (38) 02/23/17 on Sunny

Negaunee Miners Girls JV Basketball (46) VS Ishpeming Hematites Girls JV (38) 02/23/17

Ishpeming, Michigan – February 23rd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls JV Basketball team traveled to Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face the Ishpeming Hematites Girls JV Basketball Team. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast booth on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites won the tip and were first to get a basket to take the early 2-0 lead against the Negaunee Miners. Chloe Rajala was first to put point on the board for the Negaunee Miners when she went two for two from the free throw line. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense in the first half of the quarter and trailed the Ishpeming Hematites 8-2. The Negaunee Miners were able to put 3 more points on the board late in the quarter with a 3 pointer made by Emily Paupore. The first quarter ended with the Negaunee Miners trailing 11-5 against the Ishpeming Hematites.

The Negaunee Miners scored first to start the second quarter, but the Ishpeming Hematites were there to answer back with a 3 point shot and increase their lead 14-7. The Negaunee Miners continued to struggle against the Ishpeming Hematites in the second quarter and ended the first half of play trailing 14-22.

The Ishpeming Hematites opened up their lead to start the third quarter and took a 25-15 lead with 6:46 left. The Negaunee Miners shots started to fall halfway through the third quarter and only trailed the Hematites 25-22. Chloe Rajala put the basket in that gave the Miners their first lead of the night since their first basket in the game, and they lead 27-25 against the Ishpeming Hematites. The Negaunee Miners rallied late in the quarter and both teams played a back and forth battle, but the Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading 35-30 against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners continued to lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Ishpeming Hematites were right on their heels. The score was 39-37 with less then 5 minutes left to play. The Negaunee Miners played smart offense to end the game and took this one from the Ishpeming Hematites 46-38.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (46-38) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Norway, Michigan tomorrow February 24th, 2017 to face the Norway-Vulcan Knights. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:30pm and the game will follow at 8:00pm on Sunny.FM.

