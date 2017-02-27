Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (68) VS Norway-Vulcan Knights (54) 02/27/17 on Sunny.FM

Norway, Michigan – February 27th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Norway, Michigan tonight to face the Norway-Vulcan Knights. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip, but the Norway-Vulcan Knights scored the first basket, a 3 pointer to take the early 3-0 lead. The Miners were right on their heels and tied the score 3-3 immediately. The Negaunee Miners and the Norway-Vulcan Knights traded shots to start the first quarter, but the Miners took their first lead 7-5 with 5 minutes left on the clock. These team battled in the first quarter, but the Negaunee Miners came out of ahead 17-13 against the Knights on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners and the Norway Knights both played great ball to start the second quarter and continued to trade the lead, and with 3:30 on the clock the Negaunee Miners led 23-21 against the Norway-Vulcan Knights. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play tied 28-28 with the Norway-Vulcan Knights.

The third quarter started with both teams trading basket again, but the Miners were able to take a 34-30 after the first minute of play. The Negaunee Miners remained in the lead for the rest of quarter and ended the third with a 49-42 lead against the Norway-Vulcan Knights on Sunny.FM.

The fourth quarter started very defensively, but the Norway-Vulcan Knights were first to score a few baskets and tighten the Miners lead to 49-46. The Negaunee Miners were able to step up their game and maintained a 56-48 lead with 3 minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners fought hard, played a great game, and took this game from the Norway-Vulcan Knights 68-54 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Norway-Vulcan Knights (68-54) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys play there last regular season game tomorrow February 28th, 2017. They will host the Iron Mountain Mountaineers and we will be broadcasting both the JV and Varsity games. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game show will start at 5:30pm and the game will follow at 6:00pm for the JV team. We will immediately follow that game with the Varsity team, pre-game will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Norway-Vulcan Knights (68-54) on Sunny.FM Monday February 27th, 2017.mp3

Sunny.FM. The official home of the Negaunee Miners since 1998!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments