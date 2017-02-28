Negaunee Miner Boys Basketball (73) VS Iron Mountain Mountaineers (68) on Sunny.FM 02/28/17

Negaunee, Michigan -February 28th,2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Iron Mountain Mountaineers tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineer won the tip and scored the first basket to take the early lead, but the Miner answered right back and took a 4-2 lead, early in the first quarter. The Negaunee Miners and the Iron Mountain Mountaineers traded the lead in the first half of the quarter, but the Miners held a11-10 lead over the Mountaineers with 4 minutes left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter with a narrow 20-18 lead against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineer opened up the second quarter with a 3 point shot, to take the lead 21-20 against the Miners. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense in the second quarter and trailed the Iron Mountain Mountaineers 27-24 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half leading 31-30 against the Mountaineers.

The Negaunee Miners started the second half of play with a 3 point shot made by Jake Ennett, followed by a basket from Dre Tuominen, to give the Miners a 36-30 lead. The Negaunee Miners opened up the flood gates and led by 9 points 45-36, with 4 minutes left on the clock in the third quarter. The Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading 52-42 against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners were first to score in the fourth quarter and continued to maintain a 10 point lead 56-46 with 2 minutes played. The Miners struggled a bit with their offense to start the fourth quarter, but led 56-51 with 5.5 minutes left to play in the game. The Negaunee Miners shots started to fall and they held a 62-53 lead with just under minutes left in the game. The Negaunee Miners walked away the victors in this contest against the Iron Mountain Mountaineer 73-68.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Iron Mountain Mountaineers (73-68) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will start their district playoffs tomorrow March 1st, 2017 at home against the Gwinn Modeltowners. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Iron Mountain Mountaineers (73-68) on Sunny.FM Tuesday February 28th, 2017.mp3

