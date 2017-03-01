Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (40) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (30) on Sunny.FM 03/01/17

Negaunee, Michigan – March 1st, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team was at home tonight playing against the Gwinn Modeltowners, in their first round of district playoff. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners won the tip and scored the first basket to take the early 2-0 lead. The Negaunee Miners had a slow start, but with 3 minutes played in the quarter Clara Johnson scored one free throw shot and the Miners trailed 2-1. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense and with 2 minutes left in the quarter trailed the Gwinn Modeltowners 5-1. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter trailing 7-1 against the Gwinn Modeltowners on Sunny.FM.

Abby Nelson started the scoring in the second quarter tightened the Modeltowners lead. The Negaunee Miners were able to score some baskets and tie the game 7-7 with 2.5 minutes played. Hailey Fezatt scored with an old fashioned 3 point play to give the Miners their first lead of the night 10-7 against the Gwinn Modeltowners. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play leading 18-13.

Madison Kontio started the scoring in the third quarter and widened the Miners lead 20-13. The Negaunee Miners played a great all around game throughout the third quarter and had a 31-19 lead over the Gwinn Modeltowners going into the fourth quarter on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the scoring to start the fourth quarter and widened their lead 33-19, with a shot from Clara Johnson. The Negaunee Miners continued to control the game and took this one 40-30 against the Gwinn Modeltowners. The Negaunee Miners will move on to play the Ishpeming Hematites in the district finals on Friday. GO MINERS!!!

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will play the Ishpeming Hematites at home, Friday March 3rd, 2017, in the district finals. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting playoff action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00pm on Sunny.FM.

