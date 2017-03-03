Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (55) VS Ishpeming Hematites (46) on Sunny.FM 03/03/17

Negaunee, Michigan – March 3rd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team faced the Ishpeming Hematites tonight in the district finals. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast booth on Sunny.FM.

The game started with a fast pace and both team trading baskets and the lead. The Negaunee Miners were playing great and held a 6-5 lead with 4.5 minutes left in the first quarter of play. The Negaunee Miners started to pull away from the Hematites late in the quarter and led 10-5 with just under 3 minutes left to play in the first. The Negaunee Miners ended the first quarter leading 14-7 against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites were first to score in the second quarter of play, to cut into the Miners lead. The Negaunee Miners were quick to answer back though and with 5 minutes left in the first half of play they led 20-9. The Negaunee Miners continued to play a great well rounded game and ended the quarter leading the Ishpeming Hematites 27-17.

The Negaunee Miners started the third quarter strong with a 3 point shot from Abby Nelson, to widen their lead. The Negaunee Miners and the Ishpeming Hematites played an aggressive quarter, but the Miners still maintained a 37-21 lead with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading the Ishpeming Hematites 44-21 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners went into the fourth quarter a little cold and the Hematites were able to gain some points to tighten the Miners lead to 46-34 with 6 minutes left in the game. The Ishpeming Hematites played a great fourth quarter and chipped away at the Miners lead and only trailed 46-37 with 4 minutes left. The Miners kept battling and ended the game with a win 55-46 over the Ishpeming Hematites, to become the District Champions.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will play their first Regional playoff game on Tuesday March 7th,2017 against the Calumet Copper Kings. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the playoff action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around and the 7:30pm and the game will follow at 8:00pm on Sunny.FM.

