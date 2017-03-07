Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (49) VS Calumet Copper Kings (60) on Sunny.FM 03/07/17

Marquette, Michigan -March 7th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team traveled to Marquette, Michigan tonight to face the Calumet Copper Kings in the first round of regional playoffs. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Calumet Copper Kings won the tip and scored an immediate 3 pointer to take the early lead against the Negaunee Miners. The Miners had a slow start, but Mady Kontio put the first points on the board and the Miners trailed 5-2 with under 6 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners took their first lead of the night 5-6 with half the quarter played. The Negaunee Miners trailed 20-9 to the Calumet Copper Kings at the end of the first quarter.

The Negaunee Miners started the second quarter strong and scored an immediate 5 points to tighten the Calumet Copper Kings lead. The Negaunee Miners offensive improved in the second quarter and they were able to bring the score within 4 points trailing the Copper Kings 23-19 with the quarter half over. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play trailing the Calumet Copper Kings 32-25 on Sunny.FM.

The third quarter had a slow start, but the Miners were first to score and tighten the Kings lead. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their defense in the third quarter and the Calumet Copper Kings had a 10 point lead 39-29 with 5 minutes left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners continued to struggle offensively against the Calumet Copper Kings and ended the third quarter trailing 45-31.

The Negaunee Miners were first to score to start the fourth quarter against the Calumet Copper Kings, but continued to struggle with their offense. The Negaunee Miners continued to put up a good fight and with 4 minutes left in the game trailed the Calumet Copper Kings 49-39. The Negaunee Miners never gave up and gave us Miners fans a great show, but they did fall to Calumet Copper Kings 60-49 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Gwinn, Michigan tomorrow March 8th, 2017 to face the Munising Mustangs in the first round of district playoffs. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 5:30pm and the game will follow at 6:00pm on Sunny.FM.

