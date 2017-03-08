Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (65) VS Munising Mustangs (41) on Sunny.FM 03/08/17

Gwinn, Michigan – March 8th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Gwinn, Michigan tonight to face the Munising Mustangs in their first round of district playoff. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip and were immediately fouled and Trent Bell made both free throw shots to give the Miners the early lead. The Munising Mustangs were quick to answer back with a 3 pointer and took the lead 3-2. The Miners regained the lead early in the first quarter and led 12-5 against the Mustangs with the quarter half over. The first quarter ended with the Negaunee Miners leading 23-16 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners started the second quarter scoring a quick basket to widen their lead against the Munising Mustangs. The Negaunee Miners played great defense and were able to hold the Mustangs scoreless in the first 3 minutes of the quarter and led 32-16. The Munising Mustangs were able to come back a bit, but the Miners held a 39-21 lead at the end of the first half of play.

The Munising Mustangs came out of the locker and put up a quick 3 points to start the third quarter of play and cut into the Negaunee Miners lead. The Miners struggled a bit with their offense to start the second half of play, but were able to put some points on the board with 5:20 on the clock and led 41-24. The Negaunee Miners held on to the lead 50-32 over the Munising Mustangs to end the third quarter of play on Sunny.FM.

It was a slow start to the fourth quarter, but the Miners maintained a commanding lead of 54-32 with 5:50 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners played a great game and easily won 65-41 against the Munising Mustangs. The Negaunee Miners move on to the district championship game on Friday.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team will be in Gwinn, Michigan on Friday March 10th, 2017 to play in the district championship game. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00pm on Sunny.FM

