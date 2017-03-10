Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (67) VS Ishpeming Hematites (37) on Sunny.FM 03/10/17

Gwinn, Michigan – March 10th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Gwinn, Michigan tonight to face the Ishpeming Hematites in the district Championship game. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites stuck first to start the game and take the early lead. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense early, but put their first points on the board with 5:50 on the clock, to trail 5-2. The Negaunee Miners stayed on the Ishpeming Hematites heels and Trent Bell scored a basket to give the Miners their first lead of the night 15-13. The first quarter ended with both teams tied 15-15.

The Negaunee Miners started the second quarter scoring a basket and regaining the lead from the Ishpeming Hematites. Jason Waterman backed that basket up with a 3 pointer and the Miners were up by 5 points early in the second quarter. The Miners kept running with the ball in the second quarter and were up 26-15 over the Ishpeming Hematites with 5:29 on the clock. The first half of play ended with the Negaunee Miners leading 38-19 against the Ishpeming Hematites on Sunny.FM.

The Hematites were first to strike with a 3 pointer to open the second half, but they still trailed the Miners 38-22. The Hematites were putting up a fight, but the Miners still held an impressive 44-27 lead with 3:15 on the clock. The Hematites started to inch their way back into the game, but the Negaunee Miners ended the third quarter leading 50-34.

The Negaunee Miners played in “Miner” style throughout the fourth quarter and maintained their lead over the Ishpeming Hematites. The Negaunee Miners won this one 67-37 and claimed the District Championship from the Hematites. GO MINERS!!

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Escanaba, Michigan on Monday March 13th, 2017 to face the Calumet Copper Kings in the first round of regional playoffs. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

