Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (65) VS Calumet Copper Kings (43) on Sunny.FM 03/13/17

Escanaba, Michigan – March 13th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Calumet Copper Kings in their first round of regional playoffs. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip and started the game strong with two buckets scored in the first 30 seconds from Dre Tuominen and Trent Bell. The Negaunee Miners continued to play strong and with the quarter half over were leading the Kings 12-0. The first quarter ended with the Negaunee Miners on top of the Calumet Copper Kings 20-8.

The Calumet Copper Kings scored first to start the second quarter, but still trailed the Negaunee Miners 20-11 with 6:26 left. The Negaunee Miners continued to control a fast pace game and went into the locker leading the Calumet Copper Kings 33-21 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners came out of the locker room looking to finish this game and scored an immediate basket to widen their lead. The Calumet Copper Kings struggled against the Miners defense, and with two minutes left in the quarter the Miners led 49-28. The third quarter ended with the Miners leading 52-30 over the Calumet Copper Kings on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners continued to shine in the fourth quarter and everyone on the team helped make it happen. The Negaunee Miners won this one convincingly with of score of 65-43 against the Calumet Copper Kings on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Escanaba, Michigan on Wednesday March 15th, 2017 to play the Iron Mountain Mountaineers in the Regional Championship game. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00pm on Sunny.FM.

