Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (53) VS Iron Mountain Mountaineers (43) on Sunny.FM 03/15/17

Escanaba, Michigan – March 15th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Iron Mountain Mountaineer in the regional finals. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring to you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Miners won the tip and the first basket to take the early lead. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers were right on the Miners heels and were quick to tie the game. The Mountaineer took their first lead of the night 4-2, to follow. The Negaunee Miners struggled a bit with their offense and still trailed 4-2 with the quarter half over. It was a very defensive and low scoring quarter that ended with the Miners trailing 12-4 against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers.

The Negaunee Miners continued to struggle against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers to start the second quarter and trailed 14-4 with 6:50 on the clock. The Miners started to claw back in the next couple minutes of the game and cut into the Mountaineers lead, to trail 17-13. The Negaunee Miners continued to push themselves to catch the Mountaineers and with a 3 point basket made by Jake Ennett tied the game 21-21, with under 2 minutes left in the half. The Negaunee Miners ended the second quarter leading 23-21 against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on your Station of the Year Sunny.FM.

The Mountaineers had possession to start the second half and immediately tied the game, and then follow that up to take a 25-24 lead in the first minute. The Negaunee Miners and the Iron Mountain Mountaineers played some great defense and it was Mountaineers leading 30-27 with 4 minutes left. Both teams battled back and forth throughout the quarter, but the Miners came out of it with a 33-32 lead.

The Negaunee Miners started the fourth quarter with possession and were able to take a 37-32 lead in the first 2 minutes of play. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers continued to battle, but with 5:30 on the clock the Miners maintained a 41-36 lead. The Negaunee Miners started to pull away a bit in the next couple minutes of play and held a 45-36 lead with 2:36 left in the game. The Negaunee Miners continued to control the game and ended with a 53-43 win over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Petoskey, Michigan Tuesday March 21st, 2017 for the state quarter finals. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting playoff action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00 pm on your Station of the Year Sunny.FM.

