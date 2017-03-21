Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (49) VS () Manton Rangers (51) on Sunny.FM 03/21/17

Petoskey, Michigan – March 21st, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team traveled to Petoskey, Michigan tonight to face the Manton Rangers in the state quarter finals. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip and after a minute of play the Miners made the opening bucket to take the early lead. The Miners maintained a small lead in the first 3 minutes of play, but the Manton Rangers took a 5-4 lead with 5 minutes on the clock. The Rangers maintained the lead the rest of the quarter and ended the first leading the Miners 14-10.

The Manton Rangers started the second quarter with possession and scored to widen their lead. Jake Ennett scored two 3 pointers in the next minute of play for the Miners, and tied the score 16-16. The Negaunee Miners and the Manton Rangers played great defense, and both teams were still tied 18-18 with 3 minutes left in the first half. The Negaunee Miners took back the lead from the Manton Rangers 21-20 with 1:50 on the clock, but the first half of play ended with the Negaunee Miners trailing 23-21 on Sunny.FM.

Trent Bell scored the first bucket of the second half for the Miners and tied the score 23-23 with the Manton Rangers. The Manton Rangers quickly answered back and in the next minute of play took a 29-23 with 6:30 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners continued to chip away at the Rangers lead for the next 2 minutes and only trailed 29-27 with 5:20 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their offense in the next few minutes and found themselves trailing the Manton Rangers 35-31 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Negaunee Miners continued to battle back and only trailed 35-33 against the Manton Rangers to end the third quarter.

The Manton Rangers had possession to start the fourth quarter and were able to score and widen their lead against the Miners. The Negaunee Miners never gave up and continued to fight and tied the score 39-39 with just under 4 minutes left to play. In the last four minutes of play both teams put on a great show and they left us on the edge of our seat. The Miners were able to tie the score 42-42 with just over a minute to play and that is how the quarter ended.

The Manton Rangers scored an immediate 3 pointer to start overtime and regain the lead. The Negaunee Miners were right on their heels and played a great game that left us biting our nails, but fell to the Manton Rangers 51-49 on Sunny.FM.

