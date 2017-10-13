Football Night in Negaunee – Negaunee Miners (19) Fall To The Marquette Redmen (35) – 101.9 Sunny.FM

Negaunee, Michigan – October 13th, 2017 – The sun set over the Iron Town Friday night as the Negaunee Miners fell to the Marquette Redmen 35-19 on 101.9 Sunny.FM. These two teams came out on Miners field with hopes of getting in the playoffs in a couple of weeks. There wasn’t a whisper of wind from Miners stadium. The Negaunee Miners came in on their fourth straight victory (4-3) to take on the Marquette Redmen (3-4) on Friday night.

The Redmen caught the first break of the game in the first quarter. Marquette had the football deep in Negaunee territory. The Miners’ Jason Waterman got Negaunee on the board with a big drive at 80 yards in 6 plays for the Miners. 7-0 was the score in the first quarter in favor of the Miners. The Miners burned their second time-out in the first half.

Third fourth-down play of the night for the Marquette Redmen in the second quarter. The Redmen get on the board with a 23 yard catch by Ethan Martysz. The Redmen then score another touchdown–this time a 77 yard return for Marquette. The Marquette Redmen take the lead in the second quarter over the Negaunee Miners 14-7.

Going into the Pomp’s Tire halftime show the Negaunee Miners need to rethink their second half strategy to overcome a tough Redmen defense. The Miners trailed the Redmen 14-7.

With the second half underway the Miners took over at the 49 yard line at Marquette. Second touchdown of the game by the Miners as they trailed the Redmen 14-13. Huge play as the Redmen took the football after the kickoff. The Marquette Redmen take a strong lead over the Negaunee Miners in the fourth quarter 28-13. Negaunee could end up with a record 5-3 on the year after this game. 28-19 was the score as the Negaunee Miners answered back to the Redmen.

Big night for Ethan Martysz and the Redmen lead the Miners 35-19. Negaunee couldn’t answer back in the fourth quarter and fell short of a win with only one game left in regular season football.

The Negaunee Miners fell to the Marquette Redmen 35-19 on their home turf. The Miners are 5-3 on the season; the Redmen are now 4-4 on the season.

