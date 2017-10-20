Football Night in Negaunee – Final Regular Season Game – Negaunee Miners (14) VS Westwood Patriots (30) 101.9 Sunny.FM

Ishpeming, Michigan – October 20th, 2017 – The Miners (5-3) traveled west to wrap up their regular season against the Westwood Patriots (7-1) in this 8th district game. 79 and sunny was the high on October 20th from West Ishpeming. No complaints on the weather from Patriots Stadium at Westwood High School. The Miners had several missed turnovers and opportunities in a wild second quarter and fell to the Patriots by a final score of 30-14.

The Patriots won the toss to kick off from their home turf. 10:51 in the first quarter and the Miners and Patriots were scoreless. 36 yard pitch and catch by Drew Dushane got the Miners on the board 6-0 over the Patriots. Drew Dushane got around his defender for the touchdown. Both teams had a possession in the first half. Andrew Sorinson had a big turnover. The Miners turned back the Patriots in the early part of the game. Westwood got the football to wrap up the first quarter.

Patriots and Miners were toe to toe. Many missed opportunities and turnovers in a wild second quarter. Two point conversion was good… Westwood Patriots’ Beckmann scores 37 yards away and the Patriots were on the board 8-6 leading the Miners. Patriots had 3 turnovers. Negaunee was at the Westwood 33 yard line with seconds to go in the second quarter.

With another Westwood turnover the Miners lead the Patriots 14-8 going into the Pomp’s Tire halftime show from the U.P. Propane broadcast booth.

An injury put the third quarter to a halt for a couple minutes. The game resumed as the Miners were penalty free for the entire first half. Entire first half of the third quarter belonged to the Westwood Patriots. A four yard run tied the game at 14-14. 31 yard run by the Patriots as they take the lead in the fourth quarter 20-14. All Westwood in the final half of action from their home turf.

Negaunee ends up in a big hole in the last minutes of play. The Miners then catch a break and Bergmann has his third consecutive score for the Miners. Patriots lead the Miners 22-14 with 5 minutes to play on the board. Westwood tries to slam the door on the Miners and go 8-1 on the season. With 3:20 to go it was a 2 score game. A comfortable victory was on the horizon for the Patriots as they doubled up the score 28-14 over the Miners.

The Patriots defeat the Miners 30-14 with an opportunity for the Patriots to host their first MHSAA playoff game at home.

Awesome football season for the Negaunee Miners! Join 101.9 Sunny.FM for basketball season in late November. Sunny.FM will bring you all girls and boys basketball along with select hockey games.

