Meet Your Winter Teams During “Meet the Miners” This Tuesday

Marquette, MI – November 16, 2017 – Negaunee High School wants to introduce their 2017-2018 winter athletes and coaches! Join the school for “Meet the Miners” night on Tuesday, November 21st in the school auditorium.

Come down to the school at meet your winter teams during the show! All winter sports athletes are expected to attend so you’ll get meet the whole crew. There will be team and individual introductions plus coach introductions to get to know everything followed by team meetings. Parents will have a chance to sign up for shifts running the Booster Club concessions during winter home game.

The Miners will be starting out the winter season by traveling to Gladstone for the season opener. The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will face the Gladstone Braves on Tuesday, November 28th with a 7:20 PM start time. Jesse and Brady will be back on Sunny.FM 101.9 for the pre-game show on 7:00 PM before broadcasting the play-bay-play live!

See the full scheduled Winter Sports Schedule covered by the Sunny.FM

