“Football Night in Negaunee” The Negaunee Miners defeated the Gwinn Modeltowners (34-6) on Sunny.FM.

Gwinn, Michigan -September 22nd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Football team traveled to Gwinn, Michigan tonight to face the Gwinn Modeltowners. Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson were there to bring you all the action LIVE on Sunny.FM.

The Gwinn Modeltowners received the ball to start the game tonight. The Modeltowners owned the first quarter and with 2:22 left on the clock, scored a touchdown and took a 6-0 lead over the Negaunee Miners. The Miners were able to use the time remaining in the quarter to tie the score 6-6, with a touchdown from Robby Williams.

The Negaunee Miners defense was able to stop the Gwinn Modeltowners first drive of the second quarter, to keep the scored tied 6-6. The Negaunee Miners next drive proved to be successful when Robby Williams scored another touchdown, and Jason Waterman carried the ball in for the two point conversion. The Negaunee Miners led 14-6.

The Negaunee Miners started the third quarter scoring in the first 11 seconds, with a punt return touchdown for 78 yards from Drew DuShane. Erik Salminen kicked the extra point in, and the Miners led 21-6 over the Modeltowners. The Negaunee Miners scored another touchdown later in the third and maintained a 28-6 lead at the end of the third quarter on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners were able to stop the Gwinn Modeltowners from scoring throughout the fourth quarter. Robby Williams was able to carry another ball into the end zone for a Negaunee Miners touchdown. The Negaunee Miners easily won this one 34-6.

The Negaunee Miners record now sits at (2-3). Join us next week when the Negaunee Miners travel to Ishpeming, Michigan to face the Ishpeming Hematites. Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson will bring you all the action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00pm. See the full season schedule on the official Miners Sports Page.

