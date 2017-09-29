The Negaunee Miners Travel to Face the Ishpeming Hematites Tonight on Sunny.FM 101.9

Marquette, MI – September 29, 2017 – Despite their rocky start to year, the Neguanee Miners have picked up steam coming into the second half of the varsity football season. Finishing last week at 34-6 over the Gwinn Modeltowners, Negaunee now stands 2-3. Tonight our Miners are traveling across town to Ishpeming High School to face the Ishpeming Hematites.

Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson will be on-air for the Pre-game Show at 6:30pm. The guys will review the last few games played by the Miners as well as cover what to expect in tonight’s battle against the Hematites. Kick off will be at 7:00pm with live broadcasting of the game coming through on Sunny.FM 101.9 and open for streaming on Sunny.FM.

Our sister station WRUP 98.3, Home of the Ishpeming Hematites, will also be broadcasting the game live with their own Pre-game show starting at 6:30pm focusing on the Hematites.

Tune in to either station to catch all of the football action tonight or stream on Sunny.FM or WRUP.com!

Review past games on the official Negaunee Miners Sports Page.

Go Miners!

