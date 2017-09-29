“Football Night in Negaunee” The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (21-14) on Sunny.FM

Ishpeming, Michigan – September 29th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Football Team traveled to Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face the Ishpeming Hematites. Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites received the ball to start the game. The Hematites took the ball straight down the field and scored a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead over the Miners. The Hematites were dominantly in control of the ball to start this game tonight, but the Miners were able to score in the last minute of the quarter. Jason Waterman ran in a touchdown on a 25 yard run and with the extra point made from Erik Salminen, the Miners took a 7-6 lead.

The second quarter was all about the defense for both teams. The Miners and the Hematites stopped each teams drives throughout the second quarter. The Negaunee Miners maintained a 7-6 lead against the Ishpeming Hematites after the first half of play on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners and the Ishpeming Hematites had great coverage defensively to start the second half of play, both team stopping each other first drives. The Miners were able to score on their second drive of the half, when Drew DuShane carried the punt return for a 64 yard touchdown. The extra point was good and the Miners took a 14-6 lead of the Hematites. The Negaunee Miners offense found it’s fire in the third quarter and and after a great pitch and catch with Waterman to DuShane, Waterman scored on a 1yard touchdown. The Miners took a 21-6 lead.

The Ishpeming Hematites scored a touchdown and the 2 point conversion to start the fourth quarter of play, but the Miners still led 21-14. It was a defensive battle on the field between these two team throughout the fourth quarter, but the Miners maintained a 21-14 lead to claim victor. GO MINERS!!!

The Negaunee Miners record now sits at (3-3). Join us next week when the Negaunee Miners host the Manistique. Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson will bring you all the action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will follow at 7:00pm. See the full season schedule on the official Miners Sports Page.

