“Football Night in Negaunee” The Negaunee Miners defeated the Manistique Emeralds (42-8) on Sunny.FM

Negaunee, Michigan – October 6th, 2017 – It was the Negaunee Miners Football team’s homecoming tonight and they hosted the Manistique Emeralds. Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson were there to bring you all the exciting gridiron action LIVE on Sunny.FM.

The Manistique Emeralds received the ball to start the game tonight, but their first possession went 3 and out. The Manistique Emeralds committed an error on their kick off and the Miners started their first drive on the Emeralds 3 yard line. Jake Hill ran in the first touchdown of the night on 2nd and goal, and the Miners took an early 6-0 lead. The Negaunee Miners scored their second touchdown of the night when Drew DuShane ran in a 70 yard punt return, and after the extra point from Erik Salminen the Miners took a 13-0 lead. The Negaunee Miners dropped the hammer on the Emeralds next possession, when Ander Sorensen intercepted the ball on 3rd down and brought it to the Emeralds 25 yard line. The Miner scored another touchdown and maintained an impressive 20-0 lead.

The Negaunee Miners continued to dominate the game throughout the second quarter and scored two more touchdowns, a 2 point conversion, and an extra point to put the Miners up 35-0 against the Manistique Emeralds, at the end of the first half of play on Sunny.FM.

The Miners started the second half of play scoring on a kickoff return of 80 yards from Drew DuShane and after the extra point the Miners look a dominating 42-0 lead and the clock was rolling.

The Manistique Emeralds found the end zone early in the fourth quarter, and put 8 points on the board to trail the Miners 8-42. The Negaunee Miners did emerge the victors and won this one 42-8, giving them their fourth win straight.

The Negaunee Miners record now sits at (4-3) for the season. The Negaunee Miners will host the Marquette Redmen on Friday October 13th, 2017. Join Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson for all the exciting rivalry action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Pre-Game Show will start around 6:30pm and the game will start at 7:00pm. See the entire season schedule on the official Miners Sports Page.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Manistique Emeralds (42-8) on Sunny.FM Friday October 6th, 2017.mp3

