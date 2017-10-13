The Negaunee Miners Host the Marquette Redmen Tonight on Sunny.FM 101.9!

Marquette, MI – October 13, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners are in a great place coming off a four game winning streak. The team, having struggled early in the season, is now moving full stream ahead toward championships. Tonight, the Marquette Redmen will be traveling to Negaunee for a crosstown showdown.

Miners Stadium will be quite the party tonight with Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson in the press box for Negaunee, plus our sister station announcer’s Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi joining to broadcast for Marquette. Both Pre-game Shows will begin around 6:30pm where the guys will review their respective teams and cover expectations for tonight’s game. Kick off on the Miners field will start around 7:00pm.

With our sister station broadcasting for the Redmen, tonight’s game will be broadcasted across four different stations! Listen to our Miners take on the Redmen on Sunny.FM 101.9 – Home of the Negaunee Miners, Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 or 99.9 – Home of the Marquette Redmem, and as Big Game of the Week on 103.3 WFXD!

You can also stream the game on Sunny.FM and Foxsportsmarquette.com.

Catch up on past games on the official Negaunee Miners Sports Page.

GO Miners!

