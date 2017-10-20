The Negaunee Miners Travel to Westwood For the Final Varsity Football Game of 2017

Marquette, MI – October 20, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners travel to West Ishpeming tonight to face the Westwood Patriots in the final Negaunee varsity football game of the season. After a back and forth season struggling early and coming back strong with a four game winning streak, the Miners narrowly missed their shot at playoffs this year.

Mark Evans and Gregg Nelson are back on-air tonight starting with the Pre-game Show at 6:30pm. The guys will do a full recap of the season and give information about what to expect in tonight’s game. Full play-by-play broadcasting of the game will start with a 7:00pm kick off on Sunny.FM 101.9. If you can’t catch the game on the radio, stream it from your smartphone or computer at Sunny.FM!

Sunny.FM, the Voice of the Negaunee Miners will be back for more sports action with the first Negaunee girls basketball game on Tuesday, November 28th at 7:20 PM! The girls will be traveling to Gladstone to take on the Braves.

See a full schedule of Fall sports for the Negaunee Miners including football, basketball and hockey on the official Miners Sports Page!

