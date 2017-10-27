Negaunee Sports Returns to Sunny.FM 101.9 November 28th for First Girls Basketball Game

Marquette, MI – October 27, 2017 – Football season for the Negaunee Miners has come to and end but we’ll be back soon with basketball and hockey season! Stay with Sunny.FM 101.9, your Voice of the Negaunee Miners, for all the athletic updates and games to come!

We’ll be returning to broadcast the first basketball game of the season on Tuesday, November 28th. The girls will be traveling to Gladstone with our announcers, Jesse and Brady for the season opener against the Braves. With the Pre-game Show starting around 6:45 pm, tip off is expected to start at 7:20 PM on the Gladstone court.

You can see a full list of the games Sunny.FM 101.9 will be covering for the fall sports season including all of the basketball games for both teams and six hockey games on the official Miners Sports Page!

Don’t forget you can submit photos throughout the season of the Negaunee Miners to quality for “Fan Photo of the Week” and possibly win a Shopping Show Shopping Spree!

Thanks for listening and go Miners!

