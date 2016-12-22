Annual Community Christmas Dinner Sunday In Ishpeming

Ishpeming Elks Community Christmas Dinner

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Ishpeming Elks are presenting their 10th Annual Community Christmas Dinner this Sunday, Christmas Day.

Dawn Lambert, Event Coordinator, joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to invite one and all to the feast.

She said the event is a great opportunity for folks to get together and have a great Christmas meal with friends and neighbors.

The dinner is being held Sunday, from 11:30am to 2:00pm at the Ishpeming Elks lodge on Lake Shore Drive.

 

LISTEN IN – For more on the Ishpeming Elks Christmas Dinner with Dawn Lambert.

