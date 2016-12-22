Annual Marquette Area Public Schools Education Foundation Holiday Homecoming This Monday

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Area Public School Education Foundation is hosting a gathering for visiting and local alumni to socialize and celebrate the holidays together.

Event Organizer Tom Baldini joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to encourage all alumni and friends listening to take part in the 5th Annual Holiday Homecoming.

Baldini explained that the event is for all alums, including Marquette Senior High School, Graveraet, J.D. Pierce and Bishop Baraga.

The gathering will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26 at the Landmark Inn.

LISTEN IN – Tom Baldini on the MAPS Christmas Alumni Gathering.

