Schools Closings And Delays For Thursday, 1/5/17
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect into tomorrow for Alger, Luce, northern Schoolcraft and Chippewa Counties. The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue with winds up to 30mph along Lake Superior. 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected east of Munising, with the greatest accumulations south of Grand Marais.
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, 1/5/17:
Bessemer Schools – Closed
Carney-Nadeau – Closed
Ewen-Trout Creek – Closed
Ironwood – Closed
Watersmeet – Closed
Manistique Area Schools – 2 hour Delay
Manistique Headstart – Closed
North Dickinson Schools – 2 hour Delay
Forest Park – 2 hour Delay
North Central – 2 hour Delay
Ontonagon – 2 hour Delay
Ontonagon Headstart – Closed
