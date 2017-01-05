New Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt Talks About The Job
Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County’s new Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about taking over the job.
Zyburt talked about the transition from his previous post of Chocolay Township Chief of Police as well as some of the programs and initiatives he hopes to get established under his watch.
He also shared some of his thoughts on why he became a law enforcement officer and how he knew at an early age that a career of being in police work was in his future.
Zyburt also talked about some of the unique administrative and geographical challenges of being Sheriff of the largest county east of the Mississippi River.
LISTEN IN – New Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt talks about the job.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments