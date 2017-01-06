Heikki Lunta Festival Returns To Negaunee This Month!
Fred Anderson
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Heikki Lunta Festival returns to Negaunee on January 13the & 14th, brought to you by the Upper Peninsula Luge Club.
Club President Fred Anderson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the weekend’s activities.
Anderson said the family-friendly weekend celebration of all things winter features activities for all to enjoy.
Activities include a revitalized snowblower parade Friday night, a Heikki Lunta costume contest, a special show by Conga Se Menne, fireworks on Saturday and a whole lot more!
LISTEN IN – U.P. Luge Club President Fred Anderson with a preview of the Heikki Lunta Festival.
VISIT – The U.P. Luge Club website for more information.
