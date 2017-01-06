Lions Fan Mike Plourde Eats Brats That Taste A Lot Like Crow!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Local morning radio host and diehard Detroit Lions fan, Mike Plourde, has made good on a major wager.

As many of you know, Plourde entered into a bet with his morning show co-host (and lifelong Green Bay Packer fan) Walt Lindala last week about the outcome of the NFC North Division Championship game between the Packers and the Lions.

After Detroit lost to Green Bay by a final of 31 to 24, Plourde made good on the bet today by donning a Packers jersey and choked down a Green Bay-themed meal consisting of brats, cheese curds and a Miller Lite.

GO PACK GO! -Walt Lindala

