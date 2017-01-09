Marquette City Commission Meets Tonight At New Time
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette.
Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting agenda.
Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hear an update on downtown projects from officials with the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.
There will also be a public hearing considering a liquor license for the Delft Bistro, which is currently under construction in downtown Marquette.
Angeli added that this will also be the first meeting since the Commission approved changing the start time of their regular meetings from 7:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The meeting will be held at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
