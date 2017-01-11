School Closings & Delays For Wednesday, 1/11/17

January 11, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show,U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

Severe Weather Coverage and School Closings brought to you by Pomp’s Tire in Marquette.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Wintry conditions of blowing snow, icy roads and overnight snowfall have resulted in several school closings and delays.  Here is our latest list:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS for Wednesday, 1/11/17:

Ishpeming – Closed
Negaunee – Closed
NICE Community Schools – Closed
North Star Academy in Marquette – Closed
Republic- Michigamme – Closed
Wells Township Schools – Closed

Christ the King Preschool Ishpeming – Closed
Aspen Ridge, Greenwood and Phelps Headstart – Closed

Houghton-Keweenaw County Schools – Closed
Copper Country Christian School – Closed

Iron Mountain – Closed
North Dickinson – Closed

Dickinson- Iron Tech – Closed

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools – Closed

Menominee – Closed
Mid-Peninsula – Closed

North-Central Schools – Closed

SCHOOL DELAYS for Wednesday, 1/11/17:

Arvon Township – Delayed 2 hours
Baraga – Delayed 2 hours
L’Anse – Delayed 2 hours
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College – Delayed 2 hours
BHK Baraga Co. Headstart – Delayed 2 hours

Ewen-Trout Creek – Delayed 2 hours
Ontonagon – Delayed 2 hours

West Iron County – Delayed 2 hours
Forest Park – Delayed 2 hours
Watersmeet – Delayed 2 hours

 

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show, U.P. News Updates