School Closings & Delays For Wednesday, 1/11/17
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Wintry conditions of blowing snow, icy roads and overnight snowfall have resulted in several school closings and delays. Here is our latest list:
SCHOOL CLOSINGS for Wednesday, 1/11/17:
Ishpeming – Closed
Negaunee – Closed
NICE Community Schools – Closed
North Star Academy in Marquette – Closed
Republic- Michigamme – Closed
Wells Township Schools – Closed
Christ the King Preschool Ishpeming – Closed
Aspen Ridge, Greenwood and Phelps Headstart – Closed
Houghton-Keweenaw County Schools – Closed
Copper Country Christian School – Closed
Iron Mountain – Closed
North Dickinson – Closed
Dickinson- Iron Tech – Closed
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools – Closed
Menominee – Closed
Mid-Peninsula – Closed
North-Central Schools – Closed
SCHOOL DELAYS for Wednesday, 1/11/17:
Arvon Township – Delayed 2 hours
Baraga – Delayed 2 hours
L’Anse – Delayed 2 hours
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College – Delayed 2 hours
BHK Baraga Co. Headstart – Delayed 2 hours
Ewen-Trout Creek – Delayed 2 hours
Ontonagon – Delayed 2 hours
West Iron County – Delayed 2 hours
Forest Park – Delayed 2 hours
Watersmeet – Delayed 2 hours
