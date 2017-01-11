Wildcat Wednesday: Martin Luther King Week Events At Northern Michigan University

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Multicultural Education and Resource Center at Northern Michigan University is presenting a series of events and activities next week associated with Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Center’s Associate Director, Shirley Brozzo, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for the latest edition of “Wildcat Wednesday” to talk about what’s planned.

Brozzo said activities planned for Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Day, include a 12:00 pm march from the Magers/Meyland Hall Lobby to the Peter White Lounge in the NMU University Center, which will be followed by an MLK Program and several service projects.

She added that there are events planned all week and all members of the surrounding community are invited to attend.

Brozzo also talked about what MERC is all about and how students and community members can get involved.

LISTEN IN – NMU MERC Associate Director Shirley Brozzo previews MLK Week activities at NMU.

VISIT – The NMU Multicultural Education and Resource Center website.

