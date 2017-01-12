Get Ready To LOL For UPAWS!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A fun night out full of laughs is coming up later this month to benefit the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Amber Wetton, from UPAWS, joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to preview this year’s “Raise the Woof Comedy Show”.

Wetton said the event features three nationally-touring comedians and will be held on Friday, January 20th from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm at the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette.

She said there is a cash bar and specialty dinner that begins at 6:30 pm and the comedy show starts at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale at all NMU ticket outlets, online www.nmu.edu/tickets, or by phone (906) 227-1032.

LISTEN IN – UPAWS’ Amber Wetton on the Raise the Woof Comedy Show.

VISIT – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter website.

