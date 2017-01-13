Heikki Lunta Winter Festival This Weekend In Negaunee!
Fred Anderson and Tammy Wills
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Heikki Lunta Festival is back this weekend in Negaunee.
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is bringing the celebration of all things winter back to the Irontown as you’ve never seen it before.
Organizers Fred Anderson and Tammy Wills, from the luge club, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give an update on the latest schedule of activities.
They shared some of the weekend’s highlights including tonight’s parade down Iron Street at 7:00, Saturday night’s bonfire at 5:00 and the fireworks show Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
They encourage all to Ko-Tis-Vay to downtown Negaunee this weekend.
LISTEN IN – Fred Anderson and Tammy Wills preview this weekend’s Heikki Lunta Festival.
VISIT – The U.P. Luge Club’s facebook page for the latest schedule and all updates.
