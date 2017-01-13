Joshua Davis Trio Drops In To Play During Marquette Tour Stop

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Joshua Davis Trio stopped by the SUNNY Studios this week during a visit to Marquette.

The trio features Davis on guitar and vocals, percussionist Mike Shimmin and accordionist Mike Lynch, and they joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to play a new song from an upcoming release and to talk about their stop in Marquette.

Davis, who was a recent finalist on the NBC TV show “The Voice”, shared his thoughts on shows they performed for students in the Marquette area through the On Stage 4 Kids program and why it’s important to share music with kids.

The trio talked about the importance of bringing live music to kids to make sure they have it in their lives so they can, perhaps, get some inspiration to learn how to play and enjoy it for a lifetime.

They also performed a new song by Davis titled, “Always Going To Be Here” from the upcoming album release, “The Way Back Home”.

LISTEN IN – The Joshua Davis Trio on making music and more.

VISIT – Joshua Davis’ website and the On Stage 4 Kids website.

