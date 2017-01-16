Senator Tom Casperson Discusses New Legislative Session
State Senator Tom Casperson (R) Escanaba
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – State Senator Tom Casperson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for a legislative update.
The Escanaba Republican talked about the key issues important to the U.P. that he expects to see further legislative action on in the new session that began last week.
He said those main issues are the energy agreements for the state for power generation and distribution, and continued legislation addressing the so-called “dark stores” situation.
Casperson also talked about what he expects to hear from Governor Rick Snyder in his State of the State address this week at the Capitol.
LISTEN IN – State Senator Tom Casperson with a legislative update.
VISIT – Senator Casperson’s website.
