Winter Events Abound In The West End Of Marquette County

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce is keeping busy as the winter months continue.

Executive Director Danielle LaCavalla joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share some of the highlights on the calendar for activities in the West End of Marquette County for the next few weeks.

LaCavalla said there are a wide array of events coming up ranging from community fundraisers to outdoor events and special sessions for GINCC members.

She said the full list of activities can be found on the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce website at www.gincc.org.

LISTEN IN – Danielle LaCavalla with a Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce update.

