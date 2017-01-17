Freezing Rain Closes Schools In Menominee Co.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Freezing rain is making for icy roads in the south-central U.P. this morning. Authorities in Menominee County are reporting slippery roads due freezing conditions and wet road surfaces.
Menominee, North Central, Stephenson and Carney-Nadeau Schools are closed this morning due to the icy roads.
State Police are encouraging motorists in the area to drive with caution and to allow for extra time to reach their destinations.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Menominee and Delta counties through the morning. A mix of mostly freezing rain and some wet snow will diminish as the morning continues. Ice accumulation will continue near Menominee with the least ice accumulation along and north of US-2.
