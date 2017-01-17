Panel Discussion Addresses The Many Costs Of Opioid Addiction

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A panel discussion on what opioid addiction costs our community, families and citizens is being held tomorrow in Marquette.

Kelly Sager, Certified Prevention Specialist at MARESA, and Amy Poirier, Foundation Coordinator at Great Lakes recovery Centers, joined Mike Plourde this morning to talk about the event.

Sager and Poirer said the event, titled, “The Cost of Addiction” is an interdisciplinary discussion and is free and open to anyone who wants to learn more about the opioid epidemic in our area.

They added that addiction costs more than dollars, and topics will address the cost of addiction from various standpoints including legal, personal, medical, family and community expense.

The panel discussion is being held tomorrow from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Marquette Alternative High School at 1175 Erie Avenue in Marquette.

LISTEN IN – Kelly Sager and Amy Poirier on the “Cost of Addiction” panel discussion.

