Marquette Area Public Schools Seek Community Input For Latest Strategic Plan

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Area Public Schools are entering into their latest round of strategic planning and they are looking for input from the community.

MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the effort.

Saunders said the district will have an online Survey Monkey questionnaire coming out in the next two weeks available for all interested community members to fill out.

He added that the district is currently on a three-year cycle for updating their strategic plan and goals and this step will help them set a solid course for the future of the Marquette Area Public Schools.

Saunders said that there will also be hard copies of the survey available through the administrative office for people to fill out who may not have a computer or online access.

LISTEN IN – MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders discusses community input for strategic plan.

VISIT – The Marquette Area Public Schools website.

