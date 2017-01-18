Casperson Shares Reaction To Snyder State Of The State Address
State Senator Tom Casperson (R) Escanaba
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – State Senator Tom Casperson joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about Governor Rick Snyder’s 2017 State of the State address.
The Escanaba Republican said while the Governor’s speech highlighted accomplishments that Michigan has achieved, there are still many challenges that lie ahead.
Casperson said he was expecting to hear more about needed infrastructure repairs in the state, but he is looking forward to working with the Governor to get the needed repairs done in the U.P.
He also praised the Governor for his call to build a new, larger lock at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie to benefit the state and national economy.
Casperson also talked about key items he hopes are on the legislative agenda over the remaining two years to Snyder’s term in office.
